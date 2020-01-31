Consequences of election
should have been obvious
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I often heard from my more conservative friends back in 2016 and 2017, elections have consequences. Now many of the same people are, quite literally, up in arms over Gov. Ralph Northam's firearms safety proposals, so much so that they have gone so far as to declare many Virginia localities as Second Amendment sanctuaries, and are even giving thought and credence to seceding from the commonwealth in order to become part of West Virginia. I find it ironic that the first to defend states' rights are now on the vanguard of those protesting these same rights.
Gun control legislation was foremost in the platforms of many of our newly elected state senators and delegates. Virginians knew this before going to the polls, and we voted accordingly. One needn't push for secession in order to join West Virginia. The solution is as close as the nearest U-Haul dealership. After all, elections have consequences.
David Bender.
Richmond.
