Democratic proposals

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently read that Democrats in the General Assembly voted to roll back restrictions on abortion. I also read that the same group is attempting to implement more restrictive gun laws. In an attempt to save more lives, the Democrats want to make it harder to get a gun, but they want to make it easier to get an abortion, which will end more lives. What in the world is going on in Virginia?

David Matthews.

Midlothian.

