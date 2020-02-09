Democrats must act
to end gerrymandering
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to Jeff Schapiro’s column, “Divided Dems could doom redistricting do-over,” the constitutional amendment to depoliticize redistricting beginning in 2021 is in serious danger, this time from Democrats as they "break one of the promises on which the party won in November.”
This amendment, while admittedly not perfect, is Virginia’s best opportunity for the electorate to select the candidates of their choice rather than government representatives selecting their voters, thereby ridding us of the scourge of gerrymandering.
What many people might not realize is that if this bill, as written, is not passed in this session, we shall have to wait another 10 years for the opportunity to rise again. This time it’s feckless Democrats who will let what is truly a bipartisan issue get away from us. Should this unconscionable action take place, Democrats should fully understand that the electorate will not accept or condone any excuses — racial or otherwise — that sink this opportunity.
The gerrymander beast is nearly impossible to slay, which is why Democrats must not let this moment pass. We, the voters, shall not forget nor forgive those who are responsible if they do. Some Democrats might well find themselves voted out of office, even if it means switching to the other side.
Karen Owen.
Richmond.
