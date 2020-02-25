Diocese still acting
as its own judge, jury
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
News of the compensation program offered by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond for sexual abuse survivors came as no surprise. This action follows the lead of other dioceses around the country, as the Catholic Church attempts to offer reconciliation for wrongdoing. Monetarily, it has and will serve as a godsend for some who have been abused. For others, it might mean validation and a degree of closure.
However, it is of concern that some who have been abused will be left behind. Some because they have not heard of the program. Some because they were not believed when they reported to the Catholic Church. Yet there are still others who are self-blaming and/or too embarrassed and/or afraid to come forward. Finally, what of those children and vulnerable adults who were not members of the Catholic Church who were abused by a laicized or defrocked priest because he was not reported to the authorities when he was dismissed from ministry?
To some, the Catholic Church has made this offer with good intentions. But consider that the diocese has appointed the administrator of the program. Remember, too, that the Catholic Church does not consider all reports of abuse made to them to be "credible." This most recent action demonstrates that the Catholic Church continues to be not only its own judge but also its own jury as well. The question remains: In matters of crime, should an institution operate as a closed system, be policing itself? Will all situations be treated, as they would be in a court of law, with fairness and justice? I think not.
Dottie Klammer.
North Chesterfield.
