Do Palestinian leaders
really want peace?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It might be correct what correspondent Tom Harper claims in his recent letter that the majority of Palestinians just want to pursue life, liberty and happiness. Unfortunately, their Palestinian leaders apparently do not share the same goals. If they did, there already would be peace and the Palestinians would have their own state.
Let us not forget the Arab rejections of peace and the idea of two states for two peoples in the U.N. Partition Plan of 1947, in 2000 at Camp David when Yasser Arafat rejected Israeli leader Ehud Barak’s offer, and again in 2008 when Mahmoud Abbas refused Ehud Olmert. How many times does Israel have to offer peace to the Palestinian leadership only to have it rejected or ignored? The only solution to these Palestinian leaders is the destruction of the historical and biblical homeland of the Jews.
There are no roads anywhere in Israel or in the West Bank where Palestinians cannot travel as stated by Harper. As a matter of fact, the opposite is true. There are roads in the West Bank where Israelis cannot travel. Anyone who has actually been there is familiar with those big red signs telling Israelis it is illegal to enter.
The “separation” wall mentioned by Harper is actually a security barrier put in place by Israel to limit Palestinian terrorists from bombing buses, restaurants, shopping malls and other civilian soft targets. It was built in the wake of the Second Intifada only after some 1,000 innocent Israelis were murdered and approximately 7,000 more were injured. Since its completion, it has resulted in a 95% decrease in Palestinian terrorism.
And finally, America supports Israel because we both share the same values of democracy, liberty and law. We look forward to the day when Palestinian leadership shares those same values.
E.R. Seidman.
Richmond.
