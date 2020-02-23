Don't overlook need
for more sidewalks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There should be no excuse now why we can’t have sidewalks.
The Virginia General Assembly is considering House Bill 1541, which will create a Central Virginia Transportation Authority. The bill passed in the House of Delegates and is now before the state Senate.
The counties of Powhatan, Chesterfield, New Kent, Goochland, Henrico and Hanover, as well as the city of Richmond, will be merged into the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.
The authority will raise the gas tax 2.1% and the sales and use tax 0.7%. Money from these taxes likely will go to road construction backlogs to help pay for adding more roads, widening existing roads and road maintenance, as well as public transit development.
But before we take the automobiles to the all-you-can-eat road funding buffet, legislators have to make sure sidewalks get some funding.
Lawmakers have to make sure that the transit authority will set aside funding so that all of Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street and Henrico County get funding for new sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks.
They also should consider extending the city of Richmond's network of sidewalks to connect to a regional sidewalk system running from Powhatan Courthouse to Ashland and Henrico County.
Carl Schwendeman.
Powhatan.
(2) comments
The lack of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings on Brook Road throughout the Richmond VA area is deplorable and dangerous.
Why not? It can't cost that much, right? Just raise our current taxes and sneak in another new tax somewhere else. What could go wrong?
