Donor grateful for gift
of extended life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for publishing information concerning organ transplants in 2019, including recent information concerning liver transplants. It is a need. I was one of the 8,372 people who received a donor liver from a deceased loved one’s family. With the world-class surgery, preparation and recovery health care procedures at Richmond's VCU Medical Center and the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center (and excellent diagnostics and preparation from the Hampton VA Medical Center), I am alive today.
I found my illness becoming a grim downward spiral. My hope was to wait to receive a successful transplant. I know as a veteran that every day is “borrowed time” and I prayed with the hope that “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven” would include giving me a little more time. I know and am grateful for my wife, my family and loved ones and church members and co-workers and the people whom I don’t know who have done the same — since here I am.
This transplant success meant that after the operation I got to see my daughter get married, some brand-new grandchildren and my family for another year. I still pray thanksgivings for my health and the generous organ donor and his family.
I encourage everyone, please check the organ donor box when getting or renewing a driver's license at the Department of Motor Vehicles for the thousands who need this gift to be with their loved ones.
Bruce Pollock.
Williamsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.