Driver saw downside

of no vehicle inspections

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Ever heard a tire explode? It sounds like a cannon being fired. Ever had to dodge a muffler in traffic? I have ... more than once. Ever had to breathe fumes because you were stuck behind a car with no catalytic converter? I have, because for 30 years I lived in Indiana — a state with no vehicle inspection laws. All manner of decrepit jalopies regularly traverse the streets making driving hazardous on a daily basis. Why in the world would anyone want to end state inspections? I rejoiced when I returned to Virginia in 2011 knowing I would be driving the roads with safe cars due to state inspection laws. The only people who would be "helped" by abolishing the current law are people who can't afford to keep their vehicles safe. I do not want to be on the road with those people. I just had my car inspected for $20. Can't afford it? Maybe you shouldn't be driving. Automobiles are expensive: insurance, registration and upkeep. If you can't afford these, consider public transportation, carpooling, etc., but please keep the state inspection laws.

Rick Cleveland.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started