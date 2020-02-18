Driver saw downside
of no vehicle inspections
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ever heard a tire explode? It sounds like a cannon being fired. Ever had to dodge a muffler in traffic? I have ... more than once. Ever had to breathe fumes because you were stuck behind a car with no catalytic converter? I have, because for 30 years I lived in Indiana — a state with no vehicle inspection laws. All manner of decrepit jalopies regularly traverse the streets making driving hazardous on a daily basis. Why in the world would anyone want to end state inspections? I rejoiced when I returned to Virginia in 2011 knowing I would be driving the roads with safe cars due to state inspection laws. The only people who would be "helped" by abolishing the current law are people who can't afford to keep their vehicles safe. I do not want to be on the road with those people. I just had my car inspected for $20. Can't afford it? Maybe you shouldn't be driving. Automobiles are expensive: insurance, registration and upkeep. If you can't afford these, consider public transportation, carpooling, etc., but please keep the state inspection laws.
Rick Cleveland.
Midlothian.
