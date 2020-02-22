Electoral College
flawed from its beginning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Jack Strafford’s recent letter on American exceptionalism torpedoes his main point. As an example of great “debate and compromise,” he cites James Madison justifying the Electoral College by arguing Southern states “could have no influence in the election on the score of the Negroes” and thus deserve special treatment. That is, they were at a disadvantage because they had fewer citizens and their slaves could not vote.
That quote is the smoking gun for why the Electoral College is wrong and should be repealed. It was a “compromise" to appease slave states. Under the Electoral College, their citizens’ votes count more than in larger states. Time has only magnified that discrepancy: the size difference today between larger and smaller states is much greater than in those early days, and so thus is the discrepancy of the difference in the value of their votes.
The Electoral College subverts the universal concept of one person, one vote. All arguments in its favor fail to address this fundamental right of equality, which applies in every other contest around the world, from club president to prime minister. Robin Beres’ column a few weeks ago in favor of the Electoral College also did not mention this basic concept, much less elevate it to the most important fact in the discussion, where it belongs.
A form of welfare and gerrymandering, the Electoral College allows a minority to rule the majority. It is perhaps the biggest exception to American exceptionalism.
Bill Melton.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Melton should initiate an effort to get the Electoral College taken out of the US Constitution. Good luck! An alternative solution to his angst, is to get the democrat party to choose candidates and policies that appeal to US voters besides those residing in CA, IL, and NY.
As each day goes by, I am amazed by the brilliance and foresight of our Founders. Even to this day, the Electoral College is quite relevant.
In a few years, though, the huge states (by population and size) of Florida and Texas will slowly move towards turning "blue" politically. Once this occurs, it will be pretty much a done deal. We'll never going to have another Republican President again, let alone a constitutional conservative or Libertarian. Nobody can outrun math.
Alas partisans like Melton are unfamiliar with quotes like the following:
"a lady asked Dr. Franklin “Well Doctor what have we got, a republic or a monarchy.” Franklin replied, “A republic . . . if you can keep it.”
"The Founders were determined to forestall the inherent dangers of what James Madison called “the tyranny of the majority.” So they constructed something more lasting: a republic. Something with checks and balances. A system of government carefully balanced to safeguard the rights of both the majority and the minority.
That led, most notably, to the bicameral structure of our legislative branch. We have a House of Representatives, where the number of members is greater for more populous states (which obviously favors those states), and the Senate, where every state from Rhode Island and Alaska to California and New York have exactly two representatives (which keeps less-populated states from being steamrolled).
Being a republic, we also don’t pick our president through a direct, majority-take-all vote."
Why does this contributor think that 1/2 of 1/3rd of our government (a paltry 17%) has empowered the LOUD House to be such a thorn in the side of our current president?
Mr. Melton should be wary of what he wishes for... so should we all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.