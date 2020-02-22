Electoral College

flawed from its beginning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Correspondent Jack Strafford’s recent letter on American exceptionalism torpedoes his main point. As an example of great “debate and compromise,” he cites James Madison justifying the Electoral College by arguing Southern states “could have no influence in the election on the score of the Negroes” and thus deserve special treatment. That is, they were at a disadvantage because they had fewer citizens and their slaves could not vote.

That quote is the smoking gun for why the Electoral College is wrong and should be repealed. It was a “compromise" to appease slave states. Under the Electoral College, their citizens’ votes count more than in larger states. Time has only magnified that discrepancy: the size difference today between larger and smaller states is much greater than in those early days, and so thus is the discrepancy of the difference in the value of their votes.

The Electoral College subverts the universal concept of one person, one vote. All arguments in its favor fail to address this fundamental right of equality, which applies in every other contest around the world, from club president to prime minister. Robin Beres’ column a few weeks ago in favor of the Electoral College also did not mention this basic concept, much less elevate it to the most important fact in the discussion, where it belongs.

A form of welfare and gerrymandering, the Electoral College allows a minority to rule the majority. It is perhaps the biggest exception to American exceptionalism.

Bill Melton.

Henrico.

