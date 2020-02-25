Electoral College
overrides will of people
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I quite agree with correspondent Kirby Smith. Every vote should count.
However, in two elections within the past two decades in which the Electoral College brought about the election of the candidate who received a minority of the national popular vote, my vote did not count even though I voted with the majority. How it is equitable for some states, whose senators represent more cows than people, to be able to override the will of the people in the nation as a whole?
Ann Abernathy.
Colonial Heights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
We don’t count popular vote total nationwide to elect the President.....we are the United States in which each state is independent, not a third world country that elect the leader by popular vote and we are much better for it.
How did your vote "not count"? Did your state add to the EC total?
The only way your vote wouldn't count is IF your state decides to award all of it's EC votes to the national winner. Think of all of the disenfranchised voters...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.