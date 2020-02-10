Electric cars only part

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her recent Letter to the Editor, "Electric vehicles could ease air pollution," Ellie Reynolds is merely looking at the vehicle and not the big picture. The electric power supplied to the vehicle is produced on a large scale at a power plant mostly fueled by coal, oil or natural gas. Those plants might have state-of-the-art scrubber systems installed; however, a certain amount of pollution is inevitable. Electric cars do not resolve that problem.

Peter Burke.

Chesterfield.

