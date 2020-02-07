Electric vehicles
could ease air pollution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Air pollution affects the major metropolitan region that includes Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and part of Maryland. According to a new report from Environment Virginia, this area — home to more than 6 million people — experienced more than 86 days of elevated air pollution in 2018. From respiratory distress to heart disease, air pollution is a serious threat to our health. And the unfortunate reality is that global warming will make air pollution worse here in Virginia.
Simply put, higher temperatures due to global warming increase smog pollution. So if we don’t tackle global warming, air quality is going to get worse. A key way to reverse this problem is to reduce pollution from cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of global warming pollution and a big contributor to health-threatening air pollution.
Electric cars, buses and trucks must be part of the solution to protect both our health and our environment. The federal government refuses to stand up for clean air and climate action. No one voted for dirty air. Fairfax County must take every opportunity to clean up the air we breathe. After all, no Virginian should have to experience one day of polluted air — let alone 86 days of it.
Ellie Reynolds.
Richmond.
