Eliminate sex bias
for small businesses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that the Virginia legislature has passed the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, it seems appropriate that the legislature change our laws to eliminate the commonwealth’s bias based on sex. A good place to start is by eliminating the discrimination against men in the definition of a SWaM business — Small, Woman-owned, and Minority-owned business. The purpose of the commonwealth’s SWaM program is to enhance procurement opportunities for SWaM businesses participating in state-funded projects. If a male owns a business, it qualifies as a SWaM if it is small with less than $10 million in revenue and fewer than 250 employees. A woman-owned business has no limits on size or employees. I recommend changing the definition to SaM, a small- or minority-owned business and eliminate the special consideration based on sex.
Jim Sowers.
Henrico.
Well, that might be a good idea, however, the Equal Rights Amendment has not become part of the Constitution.
Just eliminate all discriminatory regulations and treat everyone equally under the law..........kind of like what the 14th Amendment tells us to do.
What a concept!
