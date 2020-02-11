Eliminate sex bias

for small businesses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Now that the Virginia legislature has passed the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, it seems appropriate that the legislature change our laws to eliminate the commonwealth’s bias based on sex. A good place to start is by eliminating the discrimination against men in the definition of a SWaM business — Small, Woman-owned, and Minority-owned business. The purpose of the commonwealth’s SWaM program is to enhance procurement opportunities for SWaM businesses participating in state-funded projects. If a male owns a business, it qualifies as a SWaM if it is small with less than $10 million in revenue and fewer than 250 employees. A woman-owned business has no limits on size or employees. I recommend changing the definition to SaM, a small- or minority-owned business and eliminate the special consideration based on sex.

Jim Sowers.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started