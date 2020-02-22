Equality needed

in adoption laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently came across an article discussing whether LGBTQ couples should have the same right to adopt children as heterosexual. After researching both sides, I came to the conclusion that since we’re in a growing society on the path to equality, LGBTQ couples should have the same rights to adopt a child.

While some might argue that this is unfair for the child, forcing the child to grow up without heterosexual parents, a homosexual couple has the same capabilities and qualifications as a straight couple. If they can pass the same background checks and qualifications as straight couples, then these prospective parents should equally be able to adopt a child.

The American Adoptions website mentions that more gay couples are adopting. In the past, there have been laws that prevent same-sex couples from adopting a child, but as our society has become accepting, all states have signed on to allow same-sex adoption. In 2014, Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated that same-sex couples can legally adopt in the state of Virginia. Gay couples now are four times more likely to be raising an adopted child and about six times more likely to be raising foster children than straight couples. But the law does have some restrictions, such as only allowing married same-sex couples to adopt jointly, leaving unmarried couples unable to adopt.

LGBTQ couples should be allowed to share the same benefits to parenthood as any other couple. Despite accusations about children being bullied and mistreated, there have been many studies to prove that same-sex parenting does not have a negative effect on the child's upbringing and social life. While these children might still face lashes of prejudice, our society is changing and it is time that we accept everyone for who they are and give them a fair chance to live a happy, normal life.

Brayden Glen.

Moseley.

