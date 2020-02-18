Executive branch bound
to enforce country's laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our U.S. Constitution provides the framework where laws are made by our legislative branch. Our executive branch then carries out those laws. If Congress passes a law or regulation about what the president can or cannot do within the Department of Justice (as well as anywhere else within our government), the president is legally bound to execute those laws. And only the judicial branch can decide otherwise.
Clark Butler.
Richmond.
