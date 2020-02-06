Expand access
to herbal cannabis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia’s nascent medical cannabis access program is anticipated to begin dispensing products later this year. But for those patients seeking to obtain herbal formulations of cannabis, access is likely to remain out of reach.
That is because the law currently prohibits operators from dispensing cannabis in its most conventional form, flower. Senate Bill 976 is pending to lift this ban, and lawmakers should act swiftly to advance it.
Those seeking the effects of cannabis have historically consumed the plant by inhaling its flowers. That is because whole-plant herbal cannabis contains more than 100 uniquely active components known as cannabinoids, many of which act in concert with one another. This complementary activity often is referred to as the "entourage effect."
Restricting patients’ access to herbal cannabis limits their exposure to this synergy because many of these constituents are not equally present in orally administered formulations (such as pills or oils), which are produced following an extraction process.
Furthermore, orally administered nonherbal forms of cannabis possess delayed onset and their effects are far less predictable than those of inhaled cannabis.
Virginians who wish to obtain their medicine in state-licensed dispensaries should not be prohibited from purchasing or consuming whole-plant herbal cannabis. This restriction unnecessarily limits patients’ choices and denies them the ability to obtain rapid relief from botanical cannabis in a manner that has long proven to be relatively safe and effective.
Paul Armentano.
Deputy Director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws,
Washington, D.C.
