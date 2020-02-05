Farm fences make

good water neighbors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Amid all the General Assembly coverage, we must not forget about the critical proposals set forth in House Bill 1422 and Senate Bill 704 that could make or break Virginia’s ultimate Chesapeake Bay restoration goals.

These bills call for fencing most cattle out of Virginia streams and require sound nutrient management plans on farms of 50 acres or more, by 2026, resulting in major benefits for local streams, lakes and the bay.

We boat on Lake Anna, where we regularly see cows wading into the lake. At the same time, we are warned not to swim in parts of the lake most impacted by this activity because the water is deemed unsafe for human contact.

Farmers are by necessity good stewards of the land. We should support policies that protect our/their land and water, while finding ways to help provide monetary support for farmers to install fencing and adopt practices to keep sediments and excess nutrients from entering our precious freshwater bodies, and eventually our beautiful Chesapeake Bay. Poet Robert Frost knew that “good fences make good neighbors.” Let’s hope our Virginia legislators realize this, too, and act decisively to pass legislation that makes our farmers, their fields and their cows our good freshwater neighbors. Clearly it shouldn’t matter which side of the fence you are on; we all should be supporting HB 1422 and SB 704.

Rob Hafker.

Glen Allen.

Bill Hafker.

Oakton.

