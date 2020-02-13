Gasoline production adds

to car's carbon footprint

Editor, Times Dispatch:

In his recent Letter to the Editor, "Electric cars only part of the pollution solution," Peter Burke pointed out that the electricity used to charge the vehicles is generated “on a large scale” by power plants using nonrenewable fuels. While it’s true that only 25% of electricity on our grid is generated by wind or solar power, the refineries use much more fossil fuel to produce gasoline than the power plants do to generate electricity. What Burke fails to mention is that when both of us are driving, my electric car has no carbon footprint, while his gasoline-powered vehicle is continuously spewing out pollutants. The bottom line: less pollution to make electricity, no pollution to use electricity. That certainly can’t be said for the gasoline engine.

Robert A. Lee.

Chester.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started