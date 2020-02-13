Gasoline production adds
to car's carbon footprint
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In his recent Letter to the Editor, "Electric cars only part of the pollution solution," Peter Burke pointed out that the electricity used to charge the vehicles is generated “on a large scale” by power plants using nonrenewable fuels. While it’s true that only 25% of electricity on our grid is generated by wind or solar power, the refineries use much more fossil fuel to produce gasoline than the power plants do to generate electricity. What Burke fails to mention is that when both of us are driving, my electric car has no carbon footprint, while his gasoline-powered vehicle is continuously spewing out pollutants. The bottom line: less pollution to make electricity, no pollution to use electricity. That certainly can’t be said for the gasoline engine.
Robert A. Lee.
Chester.
"While it’s true that only 25% of electricity on our grid is generated by wind or solar power"
Fake news:
"For comparison, wind and solar accounted for just 8 percent of total electricity generation in the United States in 2017, according to the EIA."
