General election votes
decide state's electors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Ann Abernathy, in her letter "Electoral College overrules the will of the people," asserted that her vote did not count because a candidate other than the one she supported was elected. This assertion is incorrect. The presidency of the United States is not the result of a national election. This reality has been misrepresented by national media and politicians who certainly should know better. We do not have any national elections. The founders were clear that they greatly feared a chief executive elected subject to mere public opinion. This is why the Constitution requires that the president be elected by "the several states." It is not the people who elect the president, it is the states. The Electoral College is the vehicle by which a state expresses the result of its election for president. It is the result of 50 state elections whose total is proportional to congressional representation that determine who will be president. If we were to abandon this stabilizing concept, California, New York, Texas and maybe two or three other states would be all that mattered. No small states would even count or be considered. American has the longest lasting constitution in the world. Our stability is in part due to the unique design of balanced but separate powers among the three branches of government, and the fact that each of the states expresses a proportional voice in who leads the nation.
Phillip Whitaker.
Midlothian.
So much wailing about the EC....Get a grip folks...The EC is not going anywhere....Stop the whining....Register new voters.....Canvass neighborhoods......Get people to the polls....That is what's important....
