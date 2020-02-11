Give localities

authority over monuments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I graduated from W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax in 1969, I had learned nothing of Virginia’s racist 1902 Constitution that disenfranchised African Americans. Since then Virginians have made slow, painful progress in overturning the legacies of that constitution and the laws that enshrined it, even in the face of continuing resistance.

However, there remains one significant law from that era that is still on the books today: the law that prevents Virginia localities from removing Confederate war memorials. Make no mistake, while the law has been amended to include memorials from other wars, the original 1904 law spoke only of Confederate memorials. That law was part of the massive movement to institutionalize white supremacy throughout the commonwealth.

Lawmakers in Virginia’s Senate and House of Delegates have an opportunity to overturn that remnant of Jim Crow and return local control over war memorials to cities and counties that are forced to display them in front of courthouses, in public parks and other spaces where defenders of the Lost Cause erected them.

Opponents have spoken of a slippery slope by which other war memorials, such as those honoring Vietnam veterans, will be removed if localities gain control. Do they really fear democracy so much? As one who took the Air Force oath of allegiance a few weeks after that high school graduation during the height of the Vietnam War, I have no concern that anyone will be removing other memorials. Indeed, in Charlottesville, the debate about our community’s memorial to Vietnam veterans is over how much to spend to make it more accessible.

All Virginians should work to make our commonwealth more welcoming for all our citizens, guests and visitors. Support local control and return democratic decision-making about Confederate statues to the people who have to live with them.

Frank Dukes.

Charlottesville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started