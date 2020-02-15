GOP's stance on issues
loses veteran's support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a combat veteran and moderate Republican, I cannot support Republicans on key issues such as climate change, gun safety, health care and immigration, nor their current leader, and it is past time for a change. The scientific evidence on climate change is overwhelming, yet the leaders of the Republican Party act like ostriches and bury their heads in the sand, trying to bring back coal and lower auto standards. I am not a Green New Deal fan, and I do think carbon fuels (such as natural gas) need to be a bridge to a better, cleaner tomorrow. But we need to act now.
On gun safety: Introducing background checks and eliminating assault weapons with high-capacity magazines are some steps we can take to start turning the tide.
On health care: Republican leadership has consistently attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, denying millions access to care. I am not for "Medicare for All," but we need a government option for those that need or want it, while retaining our employer-provided options.
On immigration: It takes labor and capital to create wealth. We need people, and not giving "Dreamers" a path to citizenship is a huge mistake and goes against our core values. When I factor these policy failures with the extremely poor example of leadership from the current White House and Senate Republicans, I feel compelled to speak out and look for a better solution, and that better solution is Mike Bloomberg.
Bloomberg is, without a doubt, the best moderate candidate who can beat President Donald Trump in the general election. With his successful private and public leadership experience, he’ll act on key issues and restore faith in America around the world.
Kevin Green.
Glen Allen.
I forgot to mention, if anyone wants to know how veterans feel about Trump, go out to MCGUIRE hospital & ask the vets what they think about Trump & what's going on in DC. the US & the worldBTW, is Trump's daughter's line of clothes still going to be made in China (Taking away jobs here)????
Mr.Green, you told it like it is, Too bad some members of the RTD in their "Op-Ed" posts don't also ,tell it like it is. I am referring to this Robin Beres who posted in her Op-Ed a while ago, that our economy, under Trump is in good shape, that's a lot of BS, just ride up Broad Street to & past Short Pump & see how many businesses are shut down, look at how many people that are out of work & the majority jobs open are part time with no benefits.America needs someone else in the WH, the senate like McConnell & quick.
Mr Green, kudos on a fine letter filled with sane solution to pressing problems. I am a liberal Democrat and agree wholeheartedly. I am even coming around on Bloomberg.
