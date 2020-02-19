Horse-mounted officers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Elizabeth Brohar on a well-crafted letter with interesting points about the Richmond Police Department's horse-mounted officers and expanding the number of officers on bicycles. She made reference to the cost of caring for each horse. If it is about cost, let’s remember that a fully equipped police car probably costs near or exceeds that $11,500 per horse per year, especially when you factor in purchase cost along with gas and maintenance. Let’s take a few cars off the streets and put more bicycles out there.
Richmond is the crossroads of Virginia and has always been steeped in transportation history. We have the James River, the canal system, bike trails, interstate highways, sidewalks and pathways all throughout this lovely city, which is steeped in American history. The first police officers across this great nation used horses. They worked well then and still do.
Both the Virginia Commonwealth University and Capitol police departments have expressed interest in adding horse-mounted officers to their forces. There is nothing better for crowd control than an officer with eyes well above the crowd, watching for trouble. An officer on a bike can be stopped rather easily in a crowd, but a horse-mounted officer will be able to move freely.
Also, there is that important and widely talked about aspect of public relations. The horses attract folks of all ages to the mounted officer. This is so important to the practice of community policing, which is something the RPD continually talks about to get crime under control and build trust between the communities and the officers who are sworn to protect and serve.
So, why not do both? Let’s expand bicycle policing and get the new equestrian center built. There is approved funding waiting for use, and the city needs to move forward and get it done.
H. Penn Burke.
Richmond.
