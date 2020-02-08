House bill addresses
drug criminal penalties
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I support House Bill 269, which would eliminate criminal penalties for possession of marijuana for those ages 21 and older, and would decriminalize marijuana possession for those younger than age 21.
The bill addresses the excessive number of arrests for marijuana possession. According to the American Civil Liberties Union's website, “over 7 million people were busted for having pot from 2001 to 2010.”
While many of those arrested aren’t jailed for marijuana possession, these arrests can be placed on records permanently, negatively affecting a person for the rest of his or her life. Those arrested should be given the chance to learn from their mistake. The proposed bill’s changes to civil penalties of no more than $50 for the first violation, $100 for a second and $250 for a third are more fitting for a drug like marijuana, which is much less harmful than drugs such as heroin and cocaine.
According to the ACLU website, “52% of all drug arrests in 2010 were for marijuana,” meaning that marijuana arrests were more common than arrests affiliated with the hardcore drugs. Unfortunately, a lot of marijuana arrests are driven by skin color. The ACLU website states that “blacks have been nearly four times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession.” Additionally, marijuana arrests waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money that could be used for more beneficial purposes.
With this bill, a portion of revenue generated from the sales tax put on retail marijuana would go toward a retail marijuana education support fund, which will increase the education and awareness of its various uses and health benefits.
Desire Omotoye.
North Chesterfield.
It is definitely not possible to arrest our way out of the drug problem. Decriminalization of marijuana is not likely to win many friends among hard-core conservatives - but we as a society waste too much law enforcement & court time on prosecuting and incarcerating people for possessing a plant.
I don't profess to have all the answers, but the way we are fighting the war on drugs is proving to be a losing battle.
