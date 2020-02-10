Impeachment proceedings
shredded Constitution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, correspondent Henry Isemann wrote that the Republicans and not the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump and that the Democrats and independents defended the Constitution by voting to convict. I accept Isemann's right to hold this position.
I hope he also will accept the right of many others who believe that the Democrats in the House of Representatives shredded the Constitution by the way they managed the totally one-sided impeachment proceedings.
Travis Wood.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.