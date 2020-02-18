Include people of all races
among avenue's monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The conversation to remove Confederate statuary from our historic Richmond streets has the possibility of healing Richmond and possibly the country if expanded in a more positive direction. Imagine instead of removing and endeavoring to wipe history clean, we continue to teach by adding to our shared story. Our country, or state and our city was not built only by white men. Men and women of all colors have blood, sweat and tears in the game and should also be recognized along Monument Avenue.
Along this line of thinking, the addition of a statue to someone like Clemenceau Givings, who was recently featured in the latest edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Discover Richmond magazine, could be magnificently inspiring to so many visitors and residents throughout time. Givings was the first Richmonder to earn his wings as a World War II Tuskegee Airman. According to Karen Sherry, curator of museum collections at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Givings was born in 1919 and was a graduate of Virginia Union University. He saw action in Italy, where he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country at the age of 24.
I can just imaging his larger-than-life image, standing in his flight gear in front of his mighty airship with the words “BLAST FURNACE” painted on its side, perched atop a glorious marble pedestal right on Monument Avenue for all the world to see, and to understand that many like him fought and died for this wonderful country of ours.
This is only a beginning. History is chock-full of examples to tell our story, without subtracting a thing. No need to tear down history, but celebrate and learn from the entire story. Richmond should serve as an example and take the lead on this issue. Let’s proudly build a city that will be a destination for all.
Cathy Craig.
Manakin Sabot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.