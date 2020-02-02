Is Virginia on track
to better rail service?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent editorial “All aboard,” lauding Gov. Ralph Northam’s $3.7 billion plan to “dramatically increase passenger rail service between Richmond and Washington,” reminded me of a chat with friends some 20 years ago about highway gridlock.
“Why can’t they just improve the railroad?” they asked.
At the time, I was a reporter covering railroads for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I’d attended many public hearings, read reams of reports and interviewed enough experts to think I understood the underlying problem.
“There used to be an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’ where the world was so overpopulated that everyone had to squeeze past each other,” I explained. “Until I-95 gets that bad, where everyone’s just stuck, not much will change."
Amtrak, I added, had been created by Congress in 1971 as a way for the freight railroads to dump their money-losing passenger lines. The quasi-governmental entity has bumped along ever since.
Fast forward to 2020, and the latest pricey plan to upgrade the aging railroad to take cars off the road and provide a convenient alternative to driving. I hope the proposed bet on rail pays off. But before everyone trades in their cars, some key questions need to be answered.
What will it cost to ride the train from Richmond to Union Station in Washington? Will the ticket price be low enough to induce Virginians to park their SUVs and trucks to squeeze into a crowded rail car?
What does an “almost hourly” schedule mean? And once you arrive in D.C., will connections on the creaky Metro system be easy to make?
And the editorial says this improved rail service would happen “within 10 years." I seem to recall similarly hopeful rhetoric about bringing “high speed rail” to Richmond more than two decades ago. Time passed and, as “The Twilight Zone” predicted, we’re still stuck.
Chip Jones.
Henrico.
Editor's note: Chip Jones was a Times-Dispatch business reporter from 1993 to 2007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.