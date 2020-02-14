James Madison and
American exceptionalism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
American exceptionalism was on the mind of James Madison when he wrote in an 1819 letter, "The infant periods of most nations are buried in silence or veiled in fable ... [but] the origins of the American republic contain lessons of which posterity ought not be deprived." Those lessons were part of the diminutive Virginian's past and would become part of his enduring legacy.
The summer of 1787 witnessed Madison in dual roles at the Constitutional Convention. He was a member of the Virginia delegation and he took daily notes on the closed door (and closed window) debates and decisions.
The passing decades would leave Madison as the last man standing from the convention. He left instructions for his exhaustive work to be published after his death.
Madison's efforts reveal the dynamics of original intent. A case in point is the delegates' journey to navigate the uncharted waters of how to choose a chief executive. Ideas included a random group of congressmen or state governors making the selection. Such proposals raised concerns that presidents would be unduly beholden to a cabal of politicians. Advocates for letting the people make the decision ran into the inescapable headwinds of sectionalism, race and limited suffrage. In Madison's words, "There was one difficulty however of a serious nature attending an immediate choice by the people. The right of suffrage was much more diffusive in the Northern than the Southern States; and the latter could have no influence in the election on the score of the Negroes. The substitution of electors obviated this difficulty and seemed on the whole to to be liable to the fewest objections. "
True to his 1819 words, Madison's tour de force account lifted the veil not to leave a fable for posterity, but constitutional ideas evolving in the cauldron of debate and compromise. American exceptionalism from an exceptional American.
Jack Strafford.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.