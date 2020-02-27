Kaine, Warner can stop

more damage from pipeline

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news story, “Environmental problems continue with Mountain Valley Pipeline, group says,” details the ongoing, systemic failures with the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) as it harms the waterways, land and communities of Giles, Craig, Montgomery, Franklin, Roanoke and Pittsylvania counties. The article highlights the recent attorney general’s consent decree, determined after a lawsuit against MVP for more than 300 violations, required “enhanced monitoring and tougher penalties should there be violations.” Both greater monitoring and accountability are needed, as violations continue to occur.

Yet, those violations are continuing on a project that is without its proper permits — permits required for certification, or permission, from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to continue. Mountain Valley Pipeline lacks valid permit authorizations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. FERC can authorize construction of the pipeline only when MVP has “all applicable authorizations required under federal law.” Without those authorizations, the project should not be underway.

This is an opportunity for elected officials to ask that the requirements of the FERC permission simply be followed. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both publicly concerned with the FERC permitting process and its lack of transparency and public involvement, have an opportunity to ask FERC to suspend MVP’s certification, as the criteria for that permission is not being met. FERC set the rules — our senators can help enforce them by asking FERC to suspend MVP’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity before further damage is done to Virginia.

Jessica Sims.

Richmond.

