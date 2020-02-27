Kaine, Warner can stop
more damage from pipeline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent news story, “Environmental problems continue with Mountain Valley Pipeline, group says,” details the ongoing, systemic failures with the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) as it harms the waterways, land and communities of Giles, Craig, Montgomery, Franklin, Roanoke and Pittsylvania counties. The article highlights the recent attorney general’s consent decree, determined after a lawsuit against MVP for more than 300 violations, required “enhanced monitoring and tougher penalties should there be violations.” Both greater monitoring and accountability are needed, as violations continue to occur.
Yet, those violations are continuing on a project that is without its proper permits — permits required for certification, or permission, from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to continue. Mountain Valley Pipeline lacks valid permit authorizations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. FERC can authorize construction of the pipeline only when MVP has “all applicable authorizations required under federal law.” Without those authorizations, the project should not be underway.
This is an opportunity for elected officials to ask that the requirements of the FERC permission simply be followed. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both publicly concerned with the FERC permitting process and its lack of transparency and public involvement, have an opportunity to ask FERC to suspend MVP’s certification, as the criteria for that permission is not being met. FERC set the rules — our senators can help enforce them by asking FERC to suspend MVP’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity before further damage is done to Virginia.
Jessica Sims.
Richmond.
"stop more damage from pipelines"
Damage like this?
"America is now the Saudi Arabia of natural gas, and we are exporting more throughout the world than at any previous time in our history. It's hard to believe that a decade ago, we were importing natural gas. Thanks to fracking and horizontal drilling technologies that keep getting more and more efficient, we now have hundreds of years of supply of this fuel.
Meanwhile, the United States continues to reduce its carbon emissions into the atmosphere at a faster pace than virtually any other country in the world. This is because natural gas is not just cheap. It is one of the cleanest ways to produce scalable and dependable electric power for a nation of 329 million people. We don't need brownouts in America as we saw in California, and natural gas is an excellent way to make sure the lights don't go out."
https://townhall.com/columnists/stephenmoore/2020/02/25/natural-gas-is-crushing-wind-and-solar-power-n2561827
