Editor, Times-Dispatch:

CBS News recently reported that there were 417 mass shootings in the United States in 2019. That means more than once a day, the lives of innocent people were taken without reason. Senate Bill 240, which proposes removing firearms from people who presented risk, recently was passed by the state Senate. This bill had 21 votes to pass it, but 19 votes against it. This means that 19 lawmakers want to keep weapons in the hands of dangerous individuals.

Coming from a family of hunters, I understand the strong desire to protect the Second Amendment. Keeping firearms in the hands of individuals who present a threat, however, has proved to deprive thousands of people of their natural rights to life and liberty. It is far more important to protect the lives of people than it is to allow them to hold weapons.

Disarming dangerous individuals will give communities an overall feeling of safety, lessening the threat of mass shootings and gun violence. According to Education Week, 25 school shootings in 2019 left people injured or dead. Red flag laws would help to significantly decrease that number in 2020, making schools more safe for students and teachers. Students could focus solely on their education, rather than worrying about whether they are safe at school.

While red flag laws were approved by the state Senate, they need to be approved everywhere. The safety of our country depends on it.

Kylee O’Connell.

Midlothian.

