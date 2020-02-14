Kudos to council
for pulling plug on plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Richmond City Council finally made the right decision not to mortgage the city to a project that was flawed from the beginning. While Navy Hill might have been a great idea, too many unanswered questions swirled around the project. The original project was reasonable — except for the fact that there was a bid process that was suspect. When it became a grand plan, those of us who have been around for a while saw a watershed of problems and unanswered questions.
• Why was the bid process so badly designed that only insiders were interested in bidding?
• Who sells property without an appraisal — banks won’t finance for unknown value?
• Why was the plan so expanded from its initial plan to simply build a new coliseum?
• How was the plan to be managed? There was virtually no infrastructure to manage a program that large?
• Why were the “guarantees” so vague?
We all remember the “improvement” fiascos in which Richmond has engaged — a downtown never improved; a football field that sacrificed valuable property at a cost to the taxpayers; a stadium never built because of infighting and poor management. And through all of this time, schools are falling down around the children’s ears.
Kudos to the City Council for pulling back from disaster. This project can go forward on a smaller scale and with experienced administrators if Mayor Levar Stoney concedes that Richmond does not need another failed monument to "His Honor."
Jane Stafford.
Glen Allen.
