LaRock's gun numbers:

Hyperbole or fact?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reading a recent editorial by Robin Beres, "House Bill 961 won't end violence," I am struck by a number of items. I'm not sure what scares me the most. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, comments that "millions of Virginians will surrender their property or become criminals." Is this number just typical political hyperbole, or are there really "millions" of Virginians who have these assault-style weapons and/or high-capacity magazines?

The editor states there is really little in the bill that will truly address public safety or reduce firearms deaths, and that legal firearms owners are not to blame and shouldn't be penalized. There is no suggestion of a better remedy, only platitudes about getting illegal guns off the streets.

Sometimes the minority has to make a sacrifice for the greater good. Any legislation that gets assault-style weapons off the streets is a start to saving lives. Ask the families of the hundreds/thousands who died after being shot by these assault-style weapons whether this is a good start.

Jeffrey Brownstein.

Manakin-Sabot.

