LaRock's gun numbers:
Hyperbole or fact?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reading a recent editorial by Robin Beres, "House Bill 961 won't end violence," I am struck by a number of items. I'm not sure what scares me the most. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, comments that "millions of Virginians will surrender their property or become criminals." Is this number just typical political hyperbole, or are there really "millions" of Virginians who have these assault-style weapons and/or high-capacity magazines?
The editor states there is really little in the bill that will truly address public safety or reduce firearms deaths, and that legal firearms owners are not to blame and shouldn't be penalized. There is no suggestion of a better remedy, only platitudes about getting illegal guns off the streets.
Sometimes the minority has to make a sacrifice for the greater good. Any legislation that gets assault-style weapons off the streets is a start to saving lives. Ask the families of the hundreds/thousands who died after being shot by these assault-style weapons whether this is a good start.
Jeffrey Brownstein.
Manakin-Sabot.
It could easily have potentially been in the millions IF some of the original bills were made into law. Sure, it is nice to rant about "assault weapons" - and most people conjure up visions of large black rifles with 30-round magazines, folding stocks, etc., etc. However, one of the bills put forth by a Democrat from NoVa (Saslaw?) would have stretched the definition of an "assault weapon" to include nearly every semi-automatic rifle and more than half of all semi-automatic pistols. They want to not only criminalize the mere possession of a detachable magazine that holds more than ten rounds........but ALSO any firearm that is CAPABLE of accepting one of them.
That would apply to almost every semi-automatic handgun because even single-stack pistols such as a Colt M-1911 or Walther PPS (which come standard with a 7- or 8-round magazine) are CAPABLE of accepting oversize ones that hold 12 to 15. Possession of either would become a felony. Of course, most double-stack Glocks have standard-capacity magazines (which do NOT extend outside of the magazine well) that vary between 12 and 17 rounds -- thus making them instantly taboo. If Saslaw had his way, some of our state's gun laws would be even WORSE than those in California. A Glock is still legal to own there with a "pinned" magazine that only holds ten rounds - but would totally be illegal in Virginia.....even if you did not own a single magazine of any size.
Considering that there are about 600,000 private citizens in Virginia who possess concealed-carry permits and the vast majority prefer semi-automatic handguns, the number of "millions" becoming instant felons is not far off. Remember that many more Virginians own semi-auto pistols who don't have permits (since home defense and open-carry don't require them). Still hundreds of thousands more own rifles of various types - many of which may have a collapsible stock, accept a magazine that holds more than ten rounds and - Gasp! - might have a bayonet lug, flash suppressor or pistol grip.
Banning those for cosmetic reasons (but nothing related to function or ballistics) puts even more Virginians into being criminals just for mere possession. It would also do NOTHING to stop or deter criminals. NONE of the laws are aimed at (pun intended) those who plan to commit violent acts against others.
Furthermore, selling a gun to your neighbor or handing down a pistol to your son would be a felony. Loaning a rifle or pistol to your buddy while hunting? Felony. Swapping pistols with a friend while enjoying target practice? An illegal felony transfer.
