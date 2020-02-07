Lawmakers must pass
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia is on the brink of passing long-overdue reform of predatory loans (House Bill 789/Senate Bill 421) that closes all loopholes and regulates internet lending. Reform has support from the House of Delegates (on a 65-33 bipartisan vote), is supported by Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and cleared two Senate committees by votes of 11-4 and 11-5. Virginia voters support the proposed legislation by a margin of 72% to 17%.
Payday and title lenders are claiming they won’t offer credit unless they can charge consumers rates in excess of 200%, requiring a repayment between $2,400 and $3,700 to borrow $1,000 for a year. This talking point has been disproved in other states, even though it recently was repeated by a former Heritage Foundation fellow in an error-riddled column that appeared to discuss the wrong bill (House Bill 184).
Colorado and Ohio enacted carefully designed payday loan reform in 2010 and 2018, respectively. In both states, payday lenders alleged they would close and there would be no loans. These claims proved false. Any review of lenders’ websites or regulators’ public records shows there are numerous payday loan stores still open in both states. In fact, the exact same payday loan chains operate in Colorado, Ohio and Virginia, but they charge Virginia families three times as much for the same loans. Borrowing $500 for four months costs $95 in Colorado, $160 in Ohio and $480 in Virginia. The only reason for that disparity is that other state legislatures have protected their residents, but Virginia’s hasn’t.
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are being trapped in debt by these high-cost loans. Reform would save Virginians more than $100 million annually. Virginia’s state Senate should do right by Virginia families and pass SB 421.
Jay Speer.
Executive Director,
Virginia Poverty Law Center.
