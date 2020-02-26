Lawmakers should support
efforts to stem violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In an average year, nearly 1,000 Virginians are killed with a firearm. This crisis shatters families and communities and costs the state nearly $2 billion per year.
The single largest driver of gun violence in Virginia isn’t mass shootings, but rather the steady drumbeat of day-to-day violence that occurs most frequently in underserved communities, where both victims and perpetrators are overwhelmingly young men of color. In fact, African Americans make up just over 20% of Virginia’s population, yet comprise 68% of the state’s homicide victims.
Fortunately, a number of strategies have proved to dramatically reduce daily community violence by working directly with those at the highest risk. These strategies are based on the important insight that shootings and homicides in most cities are committed by a very small subset of individuals — generally less than 1% of a city’s population. Directing intervention services to this small population can rapidly improve public safety.
For example, Massachusetts, the nation’s leader when it comes to investing in violence intervention programming, cut its already-low gun homicide rate by an additional 18% in recent years. Taxpayers have saved up to $7.35 for every dollar invested in violence prevention.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam presented a budget that included $2.6 million for the Division of Criminal Justice Services to hire staff to create and implement a new program to “support evidence-based gun violence intervention and prevention initiatives in five localities.” However, the state Senate filed an amendment to cut that funding down to just $1 million.
As Virginia’s leaders work to pass a final budget, it’s imperative that the legislature prioritize funding lifesaving strategies to address community violence, and at the very least restore the governor’s initial $2.6 million proposal. Too many lives are at stake to shortchange this important investment.
Mike McLively.
Community Gun Violence Initiative Director,
Giffords Law Center.
San Francisco, Calif.
Great letter and Great Initiative. This seems like a good place for funding to be allocated and reduce lives lost to guns. I hear over and over how the "Inner Cities" are the real gun problem....Here's an idea that has been proven to work.....But...I'll bet before long the calls to lock up thugs will surface along with the prediction that this will change nothing....
