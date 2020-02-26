Lawmakers should support

efforts to stem violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In an average year, nearly 1,000 Virginians are killed with a firearm. This crisis shatters families and communities and costs the state nearly $2 billion per year.

The single largest driver of gun violence in Virginia isn’t mass shootings, but rather the steady drumbeat of day-to-day violence that occurs most frequently in underserved communities, where both victims and perpetrators are overwhelmingly young men of color. In fact, African Americans make up just over 20% of Virginia’s population, yet comprise 68% of the state’s homicide victims.

Fortunately, a number of strategies have proved to dramatically reduce daily community violence by working directly with those at the highest risk. These strategies are based on the important insight that shootings and homicides in most cities are committed by a very small subset of individuals — generally less than 1% of a city’s population. Directing intervention services to this small population can rapidly improve public safety.

For example, Massachusetts, the nation’s leader when it comes to investing in violence intervention programming, cut its already-low gun homicide rate by an additional 18% in recent years. Taxpayers have saved up to $7.35 for every dollar invested in violence prevention.

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam presented a budget that included $2.6 million for the Division of Criminal Justice Services to hire staff to create and implement a new program to “support evidence-based gun violence intervention and prevention initiatives in five localities.” However, the state Senate filed an amendment to cut that funding down to just $1 million.

As Virginia’s leaders work to pass a final budget, it’s imperative that the legislature prioritize funding lifesaving strategies to address community violence, and at the very least restore the governor’s initial $2.6 million proposal. Too many lives are at stake to shortchange this important investment.

Mike McLively.

Community Gun Violence Initiative Director,

Giffords Law Center.

San Francisco, Calif.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started