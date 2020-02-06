Legislature must pass
redistricting bill now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Newcomers to political redistricting have appeared on the scene. Two Democrats, each relatively new to the House of Delegates, see gremlins in the constitutional amendment bill that would eliminate gerrymandering in Virginia. The bill passed last year. As required, it is before the legislature for a second time.
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, is sure there are polecats on the Supreme Court of Virginia (SCOVA) just waiting for a chance to redistrict in favor of their Republican buddies. SCOVA members are appointed by the General Assembly. As we know, appointees can be picked by Republicans or Democrats, depending on which party is in power.
However, this isn’t the U.S. Supreme Court. Accusations of partisan decisions by the Virginia Supreme Court, thankfully, are not part of Virginia history.
Greg Lucyk, former chief staff attorney for the SCOVA for 30 years, reminds that the court has been settling redistricting disputes all along without any charges of political shenanigans. The decisions, Lucyk says, have worked for Republicans and Democrats. For some Democrats to decide now that the court can’t be trusted is to go against our history. Lucyk’s inside position with the court proves to him that Virginia’s top judges will adhere faithfully to the Canons of Judicial Conduct as they always have.
Two-term Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, sees no need for the constitutional amendment that has been hatching for about 10 years. It is the work of constitutional lawyers from across the nation. It is unlikely any amendment could have been more scrutinized and argued over than has this one before the General Assembly.
The OneVirginia2021 redistricting bills before the General Assembly didn’t just arrive over the transom. The Levine and Price bills did.
Putting off this change means it will be 2029 before we can tackle a constitutional halt to gerrymandering again.
Legislators, please don’t blow it.
Nancy Finch.
Richmond.
