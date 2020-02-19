Liberal legislative push
not good for Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I consider myself a fairly average person. I feel like I understand what makes sense and what doesn’t, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to separate these two notions. In politics today we have two sorts of beliefs: the more liberal and the less liberal.
A liberal politician truly understands that the average man or woman cannot safely make a decision based on common sense. Liberals let us know every day that they know what is best for us, whether we like it or not. They are bound and determined to take their decisions, turn them into law and have us all live by them.
The less liberal politicians seem to believe that we might be able to make fair-minded and commonsense decisions without so much guidance and interference.
When I look at the bills that the liberals are shoving through the General Assembly this year, it is quite apparent that they are determined to turn Virginia into a second-rate state. A lot of people really do not care to have government decide exactly how we all need to live. I am one of those people, and I am fed up with politicians deciding they need more tax dollars from me to put more programs into place that make our state a slightly less desirable place to live.
Garland Anderson.
Henrico.
Garland Anderson,
Oh you poor poor Baby....Imagine that Elections have consequences...How dare these liberals dare give more people health care, make it easier to vote and lessen the threat of gun violence....How dare those dastardly liberals make it unacceptable to act like a racist jerked....Oh the horror.....
