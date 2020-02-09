Longtime union member
on 'right to work' laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a child growing up in the rural countryside of Gloucester, Va., I enjoyed reading the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Along with the local Methodist Church literature, it was my introduction to the written word.
As an adult, my wife of 54 years and I have always subscribed to the daily newspapers. For years we took both The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and the Daily Press.
A couple of years ago we became so "fed up" with the ever-increasing cost of and what we considered to be the ever-diminishing quality of format and journalism of the Daily Press that we dropped it and subscribed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which we have delivered to the paper box at the end of our country lane in beautiful Mathews County.
We do, however, also continue to subscribe to the WSJ, which I consider to represent the ultimate in daily newspaper journalism (sorry about that).
I am now no longer affiliated with my longtime employer or with Teamsters Local 95, which was my union. I still have very strong feelings regarding the law that allows one to benefit from the efforts of others when they themselves have had the opportunity to contribute, but have chosen not to.
I wonder how, in good faith, society can encourage young people to train for technical positions knowing that they, here in Virginia, could end up in such a work environment.
In any event, these are my thoughts from a working man's point of view, based on a long experience very successfully working as a union member in our so-called "right to work" commonwealth.
Woody James.
Dutton.
