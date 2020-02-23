Loss of nesting site

not only threat to birds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Like a recent Times-Dispatch editorial, I commend Gov. Ralph Northam for announcing an effort to provide an alternative nesting place for migratory birds since the loss of their longtime site on South Island at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. That's great news, but what do we know of the extent of the threat to the bird population and marine life as a result of the massive offshore wind farm proposed by Dominion Energy? Wind turbines typically are as tall as a 32-story skyscraper. The blades will be more than 100 feet long. Do we have estimates of bird kills expected? What about the constant whine of blades and the impact on marine life? These questions need to be answered in addition to providing a nesting place.

Frank Jandrowitz.

Locust Grove.

