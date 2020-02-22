Mental health reform

needs bipartisan support

Editor, Times Dispatch:

The firestorm of gun violence in the United States is a barn blazer. Any fire brigade worth its salt would do anything — from hoses to a bucket line — to try and extinguish the inferno. A recent editorial, "House Bill 961 won't end violence," offers no solutions. Like a shot-up bucket, it carries no water. The entrenched partisanship in our state and federal governments is no longer "breaking news."

Next to the editorial, however, appeared a letter from Kevin Green that offered some assistance, such as suggesting background checks and eliminating assault-style weapons with high-capacity magazines.

From hoses and hydrants to a bucket line, even the most dysfunctional fire brigade will do something to extinguish the infereno. Green's suggestion might be little more than spit to some, but it beats the heck out of just standing there and yelling "Fire!"

Until we see meaningful, bipartisan mental health reform that would help identify, detain and treat those in need before they cause murder and mayhem, "the bloodshed will continue.''

Scott Duprey.

Hague.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started