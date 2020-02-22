Mental health reform
needs bipartisan support
Editor, Times Dispatch:
The firestorm of gun violence in the United States is a barn blazer. Any fire brigade worth its salt would do anything — from hoses to a bucket line — to try and extinguish the inferno. A recent editorial, "House Bill 961 won't end violence," offers no solutions. Like a shot-up bucket, it carries no water. The entrenched partisanship in our state and federal governments is no longer "breaking news."
Next to the editorial, however, appeared a letter from Kevin Green that offered some assistance, such as suggesting background checks and eliminating assault-style weapons with high-capacity magazines.
From hoses and hydrants to a bucket line, even the most dysfunctional fire brigade will do something to extinguish the infereno. Green's suggestion might be little more than spit to some, but it beats the heck out of just standing there and yelling "Fire!"
Until we see meaningful, bipartisan mental health reform that would help identify, detain and treat those in need before they cause murder and mayhem, "the bloodshed will continue.''
Scott Duprey.
Hague.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mental health reform? Yes. More useless "gun control" laws aimed at everyone except criminals? No dice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.