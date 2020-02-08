Move beyond tantrums

to work for better America

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I watched the State of the Union address and was amazed at the actions of the majority of the Democrats. I was embarrassed to see our legislators act like children. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acted like a 2-year-old who didn't get her way and threw a tantrum by ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump's address.

Democrats would rather see our country fail than succeed. Obviously, Trump is not a typical politician. He shoots from the hip and tells it like he sees it, but you can't argue with his success.

I hope now that the impeachment process is over, both parties can get together and do the people's business.

James Lance.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started