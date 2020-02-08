Move beyond tantrums
to work for better America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I watched the State of the Union address and was amazed at the actions of the majority of the Democrats. I was embarrassed to see our legislators act like children. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acted like a 2-year-old who didn't get her way and threw a tantrum by ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump's address.
Democrats would rather see our country fail than succeed. Obviously, Trump is not a typical politician. He shoots from the hip and tells it like he sees it, but you can't argue with his success.
I hope now that the impeachment process is over, both parties can get together and do the people's business.
James Lance.
Richmond.
Lest we forget, Pelosi prays for the president all the time... and yet he still hasn't been struck by lightning.
James.... did you notice how President-impeached Rumlp refused to shake the hand of the Speaker of the House of the United States? He’s lucky ALL she did was tear up his speech full of lies.
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2020/trump-state-of-the-union-2020-live-fact-check-transcript-2-4-20/
James Lance -- You ain't seen nothin' yet. As we get closer to November, we are going to experience the worst behavior from BOTH parties.
