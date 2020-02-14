Navy Hill assumptions

made plan too risky

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am an urban economist by education, have been a consultant to the national commercial real estate industry for more than 30 years, and served as a deputy city manager before that.

Even though the Navy Hill project is ambitious and creative, after a detailed reading of all the public documents, I think the Richmond City Council stopped it for good reasons.

The deal hinged on a revenue projection that was not convincing, a commitment to an affordable housing component that was not enforceable and a structure that gave the developer the option but not the obligation to develop office parcels.

There will always be risk in a venture like this. The best assumptions can be wrong. But if a deal minimizes a developer’s risk, the city should benefit from the increase in land value it helped create.

Robert Gray.

Richmond.

