Navy Hill assumptions
made plan too risky
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am an urban economist by education, have been a consultant to the national commercial real estate industry for more than 30 years, and served as a deputy city manager before that.
Even though the Navy Hill project is ambitious and creative, after a detailed reading of all the public documents, I think the Richmond City Council stopped it for good reasons.
The deal hinged on a revenue projection that was not convincing, a commitment to an affordable housing component that was not enforceable and a structure that gave the developer the option but not the obligation to develop office parcels.
There will always be risk in a venture like this. The best assumptions can be wrong. But if a deal minimizes a developer’s risk, the city should benefit from the increase in land value it helped create.
Robert Gray.
Richmond.
