Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The demise of the Navy Hill project was justified and this low-quoted project of $1.5 billion would have morphed into a $2 billion fleecing of Richmond city taxpayers. The project had so many hidden line items, with lobbyists hired by Dominion Energy and others to strong-arm the Richmond City Council members. It was insidious.

What is even more compelling was the lack of transparency and inclusion of ordinary citizens like me who wanted to share ideas and concepts. Time and time again, my specific funding and corporate sponsorship ideas were never given any consideration.

Richmond has a habit of always being a second-place city. The now-closed Richmond Coliseum had a seating capacity of less than 15,000, which meant the city would be passed over for hosting NCAA regional or other tournaments that would go to the much larger arena in Washington, D.C. I continually stressed that we build a new coliseum with a capacity of 20,000 and then get the help of a well-known arena performer, such as Bruce Springsteen, to help design the sound system that would be best in the nation.

My ideas, along with those of others, did not fit the desired narrative of Dominion Energy, NH District Corp. and city officials.

Ron J. Melancon.

Glen Allen.

