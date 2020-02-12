Now past Navy Hill,
focus on infrastructure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that the $1.5 billion Navy Hill project is off the table, perhaps the city government and city fathers can find the $60 million needed to repair the city's infrastructure. Then I can drive around the city showing guest the many highlights of the city without having to apologize for the poor condition of the streets and sidewalks.
James Goetzinger.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.