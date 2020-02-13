On National Donor Day,

sign up to save lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is the primary federal agency responsible for oversight of the organ and blood stem cell transplant systems in the United States, including initiatives to increase organ donor registration and donation. This Valentine’s Day, show some heart by celebrating National Donor Day.

This annual observance shines a spotlight on organ, tissue, marrow, platelet and blood donation — and the people who make it possible. Signing up is the ultimate gift to the 113,000 people currently on the national transplant waiting list. One donor can save up to eight lives and enhance the lives of up to 75 individuals.

Because of the generosity of donors and their families, 2019 saw more lifesaving transplants in the U.S. than any year in history. We encourage everyone to show some heart by signing up as an organ, eye and tissue donor today, and talk to family members about this decision.

Learn more by visiting organdonor.gov or donaciondeorganos.gov.

Pam Kania.

Regional Administrator,

Health Resources and Services Administration.

