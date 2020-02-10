Pelosi failed to model

respectful behavior

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Society has always looked for positive role models in the community to serve as mentors for our youth. We have preached to many sports stars in our country to be good citizens and set a good example for our youth, who will emulate these sports stars. We have been fortunate to have various organizations — such as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Future Farmers of America, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the 4-H Club and countless other organizations — preach respect for family, friends, elders and authority figures. We ask the same of our teachers in the classroom. Yet in a matter of seconds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw out everything we have tried to teach our children by acting like an egomaniacal spoiled brat whose behavior is abhorrent. She shouldn’t be “representing” anybody.

Stephen F. Blissert.

Midlothian.

Get Started