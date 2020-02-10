Pelosi's action prompts
purchase of a shredder
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of my winter night projects this year is disposing of old papers. I have spent many evenings ripping up page after page since I do not have a shredder. However, as I settled in to watch television and tear more papers, I could not escape the image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Tomorrow I am buying a shredder.
Agnes Carter.
Richmond.
SNL really missed a golden opportunity for their cold open this past week.
I'm envisioning Alec Baldwin / Trump speechifying while in the background prayerful Pelosi progresses (see what I did there?) from a pair of scissors to a shredder to a chainsaw to a flamethrower.
I guess they didn't see the YOOmor in it... go figure.
