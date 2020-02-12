Practice being
the bigger person
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Norbert Mayr's recent Letter to the Editor about disgust over the actions of those in the public eye, I would like to add one more item to his list. I'm disgusted that President Donald Trump was so rude, vindictive and small that he would not shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offered hand at the State of the Union address. Maybe if we all tried to practice being the bigger person, we actually could begin to heal this country and start moving forward.
Kathy King.
Richmond.
Given the size of the meal I just ate, I feel like a "bigger" person already. I am happy, though, that I did not see any mention of Trump or Pelosi before dinner time - or perhaps I may have lost my appetite.
Trump doesn't want to be the better man...He's a childish bully in the highest office in the land...He must be met with complete and total resistance....
