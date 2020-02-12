Precedent has been set
for future act of impunity
Editor, Time-Dispatch:
The second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, was always the critical one, because it addressed an attempt to fundamentally shift the balance of power. Now President Donald Trump, with the complicity of Republicans in the Senate, has established a roadmap showing future presidents how to defy congressional investigations.
Since the founding, congressional oversight has been the only realistic method for keeping the executive branch in check. The president directly controls the Justice Department, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr has proved that this reporting structure greatly inhibits investigations of potential executive misconduct. This leaves only Congress to investigate and, if necessary, punish executive branch misdeeds.
For the most part, the system had worked. Whatever one thinks of the Benghazi investigations by the Republican-controlled Congress, Hillary Clinton did comply and provided 8 hours of sworn testimony. Bill Clinton testified under oath, on camera, and he submitted his DNA. Republican administrations have similarly complied with congressional subpoenas. These acts of compliance were appropriate and necessary elements of our system, because decisions regarding exoneration or punishment require information and investigation.
For those who support Trump’s actions, consider the possibility of a Democratic version of Donald Trump in the White House, someone like Marion Barry or Huey Long. Why would such a president ever provide testimony or evidence to Congress, when we have now established that it’s not necessary?
I had hoped that the negative consequences of the Trump presidency would be fleeting. But this change has an air of permanence. Short of an extraordinary legal or constitutional intervention, I don’t see any mechanism for holding future presidents accountable for their actions.
Adam Matteo.
Henrico.
We also have established precedent that an election can be overturned by butt-hurt people who cannot accept the results. Chuck Schumer warned us back in 1998 (during the Clinton impeachment) that a future Democrat-majority Congress would seek revenge upon a sitting Republican President many years later.
I do not really have a lot of admiration for that leftist hack, but he sure did nail it to the wall.
Adam Matteo …. the behavior of the idiots on the left, certainly has not been fleeting.
Youse and youse leaders have led the way in how the GOP will behave if you ever get back into power …… If you think you can act the fool for 3 years and expect no retaliation, you need to wake up.
The Democrats have set a precedence that will haunt them just like Harry Reid's filibuster fiasco has ….. You reap what you sow. Hallelujah, and period.
