Programs will provide
hope for Richmond youth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
"You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Several recent articles in the Richmond Times-Dispatch were significant in focusing on the "baby steps" to improve the fate of Richmond through the schools. The proposed Virginia Commonwealth University-run day care center in the old Moore Street School was noteworthy in its inclusivity and cooperation among three factions: the school system, the city and VCU. The new facility would provide day care at no charge to families of Gilpin Court and Carver children. The building, which will be sold by the city to VCU for $1, will not only repurpose a blighted structure in the city, but it also will serve to improve the lives of children, parents and prospective teachers.
In addition to this welcome news, another news story shared details about the launch of Secondary Success Centers that would offer former city students ages 17 to 21 the opportunity to complete a GED or diploma "on a pace or schedule which works best for them." A kickoff event and informational session will be held to work out details. Our children are our hope for the future.
Paula Spraker.
Henrico.
