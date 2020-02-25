Protecting all votes cast
in national elections
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would suggest that correspondent Bill Melton read a history book before he attacks something he obviously does not understand. In reading about our government, one of the first things he would discover is that the United States is not a democracy, but a representative republic. Our Founding Fathers saw the folly of majority tyranny inherent in the “one person, one vote” democracy system. Just ask the Greeks how well it worked through many failed governments and civil wars. Ask the French about the fairness of the Reign of Terror in “democratic” France after their revolution.
The Electoral College was designed to help the smaller states (like nonslave Rhode Island) from being overridden by more populous states (like pro-slavery Virginia). The founders knew that as the country grew, the more rural states of the west would need this to protect their sovereignty that would be threatened by the older, more established coastal states. It was a brilliant concept that serves us well today. In fact, we should look at this for our statewide elections to preserve the major portion of the state from being constantly overridden by the population and dense sprawl of Northern Virginia.
Consider Bill Clinton — he won twice without a plurality. The subsequent democracy-required runoff without Ross Perot would have given George H.W. Bush the win. Consider a popular vote election where one candidate wins California and New York by just 56% and the other wins all other 48 states by 51% — by slight popular vote California and New York would override all other states. I’m guessing that these same complainers would be praising the Electoral College had the roles been reversed.
More than 230 years of success should not be tossed because a candidate ran a better race — by the established rules — than a candidate who “couldn’t be beat.”
Lex LaMotte.
Midlothian.
