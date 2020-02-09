Proud Virginian
says no to 'Vexit'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
West Virginia’s Senate recently passed a resolution to remind the citizens of Frederick County, Va., that the county has had a standing invitation since 1862 to become part of the state of West Virginia. There now is talk in some Virginia localities about demanding ballot referendums in November to allow them to become part of West Virginia — a “Vexit,” if you will.
West Virginia’s resolution states in part, “We extend an invitation to our fellow Virginians to join us in our noble experiment of 156 years of separation from the government at Richmond; and we hereby covenant that their many grievances shall be addressed, and, we further covenant with them that their firearms rights shall be protected to the fullest extent possible under our Federal and State Constitutions.”
I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, but I never advocate overreacting when a measured response makes more sense. I do not believe that a modern-day secession is a reasonable remedy for settling political differences.
West Virginia ranks in the lower percentile in critical quality-of-life issues, ranking 48th in health care and 44th in education respectively. U.S. News & World Report ranked West Virginia’s economy in 2019 dead last in 50th place.
Virginia is a national leader in these and other categories. And even if we were to become West Virginians, it would be no cure-all for political discord. For those like me who are not happy with the state of affairs in Richmond, the solution is to vote the rascals out of office and elect constitutional Republicans who support our values.
As a child I was taught that to be a Virginian is “... an introduction to any state in the Union, a passport to any foreign country and a benediction from almighty God." My ancestors defeated tyranny at Yorktown, and I am prepared to meet it again right here — at home, in the Old Dominion. I will never turn my back on the land I love.
James Poplar.
Quicksburg.
